Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 192,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. 47,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

