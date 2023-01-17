Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. 121,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,082. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

