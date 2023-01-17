Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 32,841 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.38. 2,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,933. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.