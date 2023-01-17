Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 459 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

