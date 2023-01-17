Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.39 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $97.10 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00234001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02446338 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,966,800.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

