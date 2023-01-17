STASIS EURO Market Cap Hits $133.86 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.86 million and approximately $709,044.64 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

