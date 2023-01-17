Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Price Performance

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 41.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.