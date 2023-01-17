Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 846 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,072. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

