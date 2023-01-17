Stacks (STX) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Stacks (STX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $284.92 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

