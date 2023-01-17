SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.50.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock opened at C$23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.01 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$104,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,269.49. In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 668,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,172,262.28. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$104,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,269.49. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $477,157.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

