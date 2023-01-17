SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.07. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,080. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

