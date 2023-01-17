SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Lowered to $4.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

SRAX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.