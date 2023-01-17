SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) PT Lowered to $4.50

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
SRAX Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.