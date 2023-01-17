Square Token Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $20.60 or 0.00097822 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and $1.11 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 20.40292525 USD and is up 11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $554,798.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

