Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.5 %

TOY stock opened at C$34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

