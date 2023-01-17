Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.98.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
