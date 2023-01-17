Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

