Societe Generale Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Hold

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

