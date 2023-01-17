Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.79 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $122.21 million and $20.79 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,613,430,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,613,247,066 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

