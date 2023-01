Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

