Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Performance
Smart Card Marketing Systems stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
