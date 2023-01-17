SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,478 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of SITE Centers worth $32,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

