Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 14.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 539,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 386,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

