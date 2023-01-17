Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $421,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

