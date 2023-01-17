Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signify from €43.00 ($46.74) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

