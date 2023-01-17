Signature Wealth Management Group Takes $2.96 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,403,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.