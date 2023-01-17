Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 103 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $753.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $858.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

