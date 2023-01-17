Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group owned 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BAB opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $32.50.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.