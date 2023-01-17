Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $427.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.