Siena Capital LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Siena Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

