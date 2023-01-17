Siena Capital LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Siena Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.