Siena Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Siena Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $214.52. 25,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.