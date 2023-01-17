Siena Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Siena Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.65. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,078. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $246.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94.

