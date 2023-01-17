Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 71.9%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $25.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,675,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.