Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Drops By 93.9%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 521,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

