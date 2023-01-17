Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Expands By 282.8%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 282.8% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Tongdao Liepin Group stock remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
