Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 73.7%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities cut Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 2,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

