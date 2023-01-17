Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 62.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,685. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.80.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.