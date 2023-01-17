Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Declines By 91.7%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Starfleet Innotech stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Starfleet Innotech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

