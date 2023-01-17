Short Interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Declines By 85.6%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Smart Sand by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $35,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SND traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

