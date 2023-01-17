Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Declines By 95.0%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SeqLL Stock Performance

Shares of SeqLL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,374. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SeqLL has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative return on equity of 62.21% and a negative net margin of 2,406.90%.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

