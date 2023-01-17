Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Declines By 76.5%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OmniLit Acquisition by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 501,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 403,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 790,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 195,883 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443. OmniLit Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Featured Articles

