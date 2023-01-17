Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 304.2%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 304.2% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
JQC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 53,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,922. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
