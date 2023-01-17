Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 304.2%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 304.2% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JQC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 53,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,922. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,291,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,086,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 372,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 32.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 254,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,108,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

