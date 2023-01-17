Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Increases By 389.3%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the December 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 38.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.75 by $8.50. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

