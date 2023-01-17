Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Declines By 98.5%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JCICW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.