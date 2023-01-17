Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Grows By 536.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 536.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 102,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inpex has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.
