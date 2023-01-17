Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Grows By 536.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 536.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inpex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 102,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inpex has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

