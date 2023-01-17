Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Expands By 1,120.0%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 1,120.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,644. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

