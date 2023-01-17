Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 954.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 954.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
GRID traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $99.22.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
