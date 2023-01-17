Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 954.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 954.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

GRID traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $99.22.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.