Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 257.8%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,744. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 510,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.