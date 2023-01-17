Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 257.8%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FFA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,744. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.