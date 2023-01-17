Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Increases By 1,204.1%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 1,204.1% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPON traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,769. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
