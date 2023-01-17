Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Increases By 1,204.1%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 1,204.1% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,769. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 142.70% and a negative return on equity of 299.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

