Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Declines By 94.2%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGIF traded down 0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.88. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52 week low of 1.37 and a 52 week high of 4.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

