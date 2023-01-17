Short Interest in Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Declines By 99.7%

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Empiric Student Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS EPCFF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
About Empiric Student Property
