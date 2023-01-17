Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Expands By 663.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 663.3% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EGTYF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

